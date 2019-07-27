Crash, loose livestock closes EB I-10 causing back up near Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash involving two vehicles, one of which was a truck pulling a cattle trailer, has slowed traffic on eastbound Interstate 10 just outside of Vail.
All traffic heading eastbound on I-10 must exit at State Route 83, taking that south to State Route 82; head east, then take State Route 90 north to get back to I-10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. This is expected to be an extended closure.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the cattle trailer rolled onto its side with cattle inside, and now the livestock has gotten out and are loose in the area.
Crews are working to secure the animals.
One person has been transported from the scene with injuries, but no report on the extent of those injuries.
It is also unknown if any of the animals have been injured, according to DPS.
Drivers are advised to avoid using eastbound I-10 near Vail if possible, as there is a lengthly back up due to the crash.
No further information was immediately available.
