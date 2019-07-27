Marana handing out sandbags to residents on Tuesday

July 26, 2019

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In anticipation of more monsoon activity, Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags to Marana residents. The first sandbag distribution will be Tuesday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sandbag distributions will be at the following locations:

  • Marana Operations Center yard (5100 W. Ina Road)
  • Marana Heritage River Park parking lot (12205 N Tangerine Farms Road)

“The Public Works Department provides services that are vital to our community’s health, safety, and comfort,” said Public Works Director Mo El-Ali. “We provide this service to our community to help keep Marana residents safe.”

**There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.**

Additional distribution dates will be added to the schedule based upon public demand and weather projections.

For more information, please contact Public Works at (520)382-2536, or follow the Town of Marana on Facebook and Twitter.

