Overdose increases reported in several Tucson zip codes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple overdoses in one week have landed several communities in Tucson on the radar of local law enforcement, prevention specialists and health experts.
The local Counter Narcotics Alliance subscribes to an alert that notifies the agency of any zip code in Arizona that experiences at least 10 overdoses in a week's time, according to Captain John Leavitt. He said there were only seven statewide last week and Tucson claimed several.
Lieutenant Chris Wildblood with the CNA shared a map with the locations this week. He tweeted that two zip codes experienced increases while two others remain high for overdoses.
"It is getting worse," said Leavitt. "The real issue is fake oxy pills are cheap and available. People think they're safer than heroin, but no street drug is safe."
Sonoran Prevention Works has experienced in increase in requests for services, according to Program Director Stacey Cope. In an email Friday, she wrote that fentanyl seems to be involved in most overdoses lately. The agency offers street outreach services in all of the zip codes experiencing increased overdoses. That outreach includes Naloxone distribution and connecting individuals with specialists and programs available.
Pima County Health Department notified community partners a month ago about a dangerous increase in fentanyl overdoses for the first three months of 2019. The 20 deaths from fentanyl in that stretch was an increase of more than 80% compared to 2018, according to health department records.
Program Manager Mark Person oversees the the mental health and addiction programs for the health department. He said the epidemic has hit a peak and people are frustrated.
"This affects everybody," he said. "We can’t just magically sweep it under the rug. We have to take a different path to do this."
Part of that path will include a fatality review board consisting of various community stakeholders, according to Person. He said Pima County will be the second in Arizona to have one. The purpose will be to discover trends in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic.
