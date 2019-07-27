Student shopping spree thanks to the Salvation Army and many other

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to the Salvation Army and donations from several organizations, 125 students from kindergarten through 12th grade were treated to a shopping spree Saturday morning.
Each student received a $100 gift card for new clothing and shoes at JCPenney, as well as a new backpack filled with goodies and school supplies - to kick off the new school year.
Several volunteers, social service organizations and community groups, including KOLD’s own Craig Reck and Lydia Camarillo donated their time on Saturday to escort the students and help them with good buying decisions.
