Tucson school has unique idea for fundraiser

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saturday, a fundraiser for Pathways school in Tucson is aimed at gathering art supplies.
The school has a bi-weekly event for children with learning differences to get together and make art. It’s also a time for parents to trade similar stories and support one another.
Janeen Bode, a teacher at the school, said her son has been able to make friends through the event and Pathways School. She said it was not always easy for him at other schools.
“He got bullied for being autistic,” said Bode.
Pathways just moved into a new facility, and they are in need of art and school supplies to make it the best place for children like Bode’s son. Saturday at 3p.m. at the Spark Project Collective, there will be a rummage sale, a donut eating contest and live bands. The only admission fee is a donated, new art supply.
For more information on Pathways, or to donate, click here: https://www.pathwaysschool.org/
