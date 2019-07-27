FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More of the same tomorrow as far as showers and thunderstorms being limited to areas south and east of Tucson. More widespread activity by next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Hot and dry for most of us through your Sunday. We hang on to our storm chances every day, with them spiking by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the lower-80s.
TOMORROW: 20% chance for isolated thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 143F.
MONDAY: 40% chance of storms in the afternoon. A high of a 103F expected.
TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of storms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance storms with highs in the upper-90s.
THURSDAY: 20% chance storms under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs climb in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 101F is expected.
