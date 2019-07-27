FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More of the same tomorrow as far as showers and thunderstorms being limited to areas south and east of Tucson. More widespread activity by next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | July 27, 2019 at 5:26 PM MST - Updated July 27 at 5:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Hot and dry for most of us through your Sunday. We hang on to our storm chances every day, with them spiking by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the lower-80s.

TOMORROW: 20% chance for isolated thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 143F.

MONDAY: 40% chance of storms in the afternoon. A high of a 103F expected.

TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of storms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance storms with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance storms under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs climb in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 101F is expected.

