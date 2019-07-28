FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances are on the rise!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a quiet weekend for many of us across southern Arizona, we’ll start to see a more active pattern beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the lower-80s.
TOMORROW: 40% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. A high of a 104F expected.
TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of storms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance storms with highs in the upper-90s.
THURSDAY: 20% chance storms under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs climb in the upper-90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 102F is expected.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 101F.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.