Rural Metro Fire responds to near drowning at Sabino Canyon residence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a near drowning in Sabino Canyon on Saturday.
Crews responded to the area of Sabino Canyon and River Rd at 5 p.m. for a report of a child drowning.
Upon arrival, crews found a four-year-old girl out of water. A bystander performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
The four-year-old was reported to be swimming with other children when another child spotted her floating face down. She was then pulled out of the water, but was not breathing.
The girl regained spontaneous breathing with the help of paramedics and was transported to a local hospital.
