Rising temperatures are making monsoons more intense, according to report

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New research shows monsoons in North America are becoming more intense.
The Southwest Watershed Research Center along with the University of Arizona department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences conducted the study. The group looked at rain gauges dotted along the watershed near Tombstone, Arizona. The data was taken from more than 50 years of monsoon rainfall measurements.
“Temps were going up about .4 degrees Fahrenheit per decade,” said David Goodrich, with the Southwest Watershed Research Center.
Rising and warmer temperatures mean the atmosphere can hold more moisture and release more water.
“We noticed about a 10 percent increase in intensity,” said Goodrich. “It’s mostly attributed to warming temperatures.”
The findings indicate 10 percent more rain is falling during the peak of the storms.
“The intensity drives flash floods,” said Goodrich.
The higher intensity can also spell trouble for soil, as erosion would happen more often and quicker. Infrastructure, the researchers said, is also at stake. Drains, washes, walls and bridges need to be built to withstand a higher flood capacity.
“A 10 percent increase in intensity is not going to keep you indoors,” said Goodrich. “This is about long term effects.”
Goodrich said if the moisture continues to come over the American Southwest from the gulf, and temperatures continue to rise, the intensity of monsoons could continue to increase.
Click HERE to view the report.
