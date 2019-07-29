Aggressive bobcat attacks five at Mount Graham campsite

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An aggressive bobcat attacked five people on Mount Graham, Sunday evening, state officials said.
One of the victims was a four-year-old girl, Mark Hart with Arizona Game and Fish said. Hart said the group was cleaning up from dinner when the little girl could be heard screaming from behind a tent; four others were attacked after that. The victims were treated at area hospitals and have since been released.
The attacks happened at Shannon Campground and the bobcat is still being sought.
Arizona Game and Fish advises anyone in the area to avoid Shannon and Snow Flat camps and to call (623) 236-7201 immediately if an aggressive bobcat is seen in the Mount Graham area.
Teams are currently placing traps and using predator calls to lure the bobcat out, but once the bobcat is caught, it will be killed so they can test it for rabies, said Hart.
