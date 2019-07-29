Check your tickets: Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Have you checked your ticket? It could be you!
One lucky Arizona Lottery player is holding a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket from the Saturday, July 27 drawing.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Safeway at 9460 E. Golf Links in Tucson.
The lucky individual matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number.
The total cash prize is $50,000. Saturday’s winning numbers were 1, 19, 31, 48, 61 with Powerball number 6.
