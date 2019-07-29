Fire near Mexico border poses no threat to Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thick, black smoke could be seen close to the U.S.-Mexico border near Douglas, according to Cochise County government Sunday.
A post to the government’s Facebook page just before 7:00 p.m. stated “There is no threat to the public at this time.”
Local firefighters on the Sonoran side were handling the residential fire, according to the post. It stated, on the U.S. side, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring air quality in Douglas.
