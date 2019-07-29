Reported laser by pilot points to safety concerns in the cockpit near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a danger in flight with dozens of passengers on board.
An American Airlines pilot reported a green laser was pointed towards the cockpit Saturday night. The Boeing 737-800, traveling from Chicago O’Hare International Airport, was preparing to touch down at Tucson International Airport.
American Airlines told KOLD News 13 Flight 2228 had 159 passengers and a crew of six on board.
“It did illuminate the cockpit and there were no injuries for American 2228," the pilot told air traffic control at 7,000 feet.
“It is extremely dangerous,” said Dan Grimes, Chief Pilot at Double Eagle Aviation. “From the ground, you may only see a dot. But, inside the cockpit it will explode into a blast of green light.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said a laser pointer can distract or temporarily blind a pilot, putting lives in danger. The incidents often happen at the most important part of a flight.
“That is the most critical phases of a flight, take-off and landing. You’re not going to crash when you’re in the air, you’re going to crash when you get low to the ground," said Grimes.
In 2017, the FAA received 6,754 reports of laser strikes on aircraft, a 250-percent increase since FAA started tracking laser strikes in 2010.
More than 2,600 pointer incidents have been reported to the FAA so far this year, as of June 15, 2019. The database includes 33 incidents reported at Tucson International Airport. The most recent report at TUS was on June 8 around 2:45 a.m.
Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety risk and violates federal law. According to the FAA, it could land you five years behind bars and/or a fine up to $250,000. You may also be subject to an $11,000 civil penalty.
The 737-pilot based in Tucson had one one thing to say to the pranksters who could be behind the laser pointer.
“You really could hurt somebody," said Grimes. "If you blind both the pilot and the first officer in an airliner, that plane becomes a missile.”
The FAA told KOLD News 13 the FBI has been notified.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.