Rio Nuevo hosts Sunshine Mile workshops

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rio Nuevo is hosting public workshops that will be focused on enhancing the Sunshine Mile, which encompasses specific areas along Broadway Boulevard, between Euclid Avenue and Country Club Road.
The workshops are intended to prompt discussions for creative land uses when road construction begins.
Five workshops are scheduled from July 29 through 31 and all will be held at the Leo Rich Theatre located at 260 S. Church Ave.
Each workshop covers a specific area along Broadway Boulevard. Those planning to attend one or more of the workshops are asked to RSVP.
- Country Club Area (Between Treat & Country Club)July 29, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Midcentury Retail (Between Plumer & Treat Avenues)July 30, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Campbell Area (Between Martin & Plumer Avenues)July 30, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Bungalow Area (Between Santa Rita & Warren Avenues)July 31, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Gateway to Downtown (Between Euclid & Santa Rita)July 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
