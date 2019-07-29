Three hurt in crash on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash involving several cars on Tucson's southwest side sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.
It happened near Mission Road and Ajo Way, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
He said four vehicles were involved in the crash. The three people hurt were taken to the hospital and all expected to survive, according to Dugan.
He said temporary restrictions on Ajo Way should be cleared by 10:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.