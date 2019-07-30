Border Patrol arrests previously deported Guatemalan sex offender

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender outside of Ajo on Saturday after he reentered the country illegally through the desert.
Agents patrolling west of the Port of Lukeville arrested a group of Guatemalan and Honduran nationals in the pre-dawn hours. The group of 16 men, women, and children surrendered to Border Patrol agents after they illegally entered the country through an area without a pedestrian barrier.
Agents conducting criminal database checks learned that Pedro Nolasco-Garcia, a 52-year-old Guatemalan national traveling with the women and children, was convicted of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct and Failure to register as a Sex Offender on July 31, 2015, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Nolasco, a felon reentering the country after prior deportation, will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.
All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified.
