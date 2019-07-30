Foothills home damaged by early-morning fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person escaped unharmed from a fire in their home in the Catalina foothills area.
According to information from Rural Metro Fire, the fire happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday near North Swan and East River roads in the 4500 block of East Avenida Shelly.
The cause of the fire was determined to be faulty electrical in the garage.
The resident was awakened by the smell of smoke and escaped.
Investigators report more smoke damage than actual fire damage.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.