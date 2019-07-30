New school brings more autism resources to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents in southern Arizona say resources for students with autism can be hard to come by and that’s why they’re excited about a new school in Tucson.
The Phoenix-based Autism Academy for Education and Development is opening its first Tucson location near Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road at the old Sonoran Science Academy.
Regional Director Shawn Davis said the chain of private schools received a lot of phone calls and messages from parents asking them to expand to southern Arizona.
She said that’s a reflection of how limited resources can be for parents who have children with autism, including herself. Davis has a son with autism and said she faced struggles at traditional schools.
“My son didn’t always have friends or he didn’t always have people that came to his birthday parties or he didn’t have the resources that he needs or the sensory input that he needs. Not because people were inadequate, they just didn’t know. They were not professionally trained. Here we professionally train our staff," she said.
Davis said the school is designed to serve students with autism, catering to their specific needs through such features as a sensory room.
