Seesaws installed between US-Mexico border fence to bring people from both sides together

July 30, 2019 at 1:46 PM MST - Updated July 30 at 2:54 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CNN) – Pink seesaws were installed between a fence separating the United States from Mexico to encourage people on both sides to meet up and have some fun.

The idea for the seesaws came from Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, an associate professor of design at San Jose State University, back in 2009.

They drew the design of the “Teeter-Totter Wall” for the book “Borderwall as Architecture,” which UC-Berkeley said uses “humor and inventiveness to address the futility of building barriers.”

The seesaws were installed between a steel fence separating Sunland Park, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

On Monday, kids and adults from both sides of the border came to play in what the University of California called a “unifying act.”

There was “no advance planning for participants on the Mexico side of the fence,” the university said.

In an Instagram post, Rael said the event was “filled with joy, excitement and togetherness at the border wall.”

One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture

