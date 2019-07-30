Woman found dead inside Tucson home; man fighting for life following shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Tucson Monday, July 29.
Ray Smith, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said an elderly woman was found dead inside a home at 3800 East Blacklidge Drive. There were no obvious signs of trauma, Smith said.
A man in his 60s was found in the backyard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Smith. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man and woman, who was in her 80s, were not married but lived together.
