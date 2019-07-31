After nine years on run, murder suspect arrested in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect accused of killing a New York man during a drug deal nine years ago has been arrested in Tucson.
The U.S. Marshal Service said Jimmy Kendell Siders, 37, was captured Monday, July 29 at an apartment complex near East Fort Lowell and Columbus.
Authorities said Siders was living in Tucson under the name Ryan Wilder and had a fake ID in that name. He is being held in the Pima County Jail but will be extradited to New York on a homicide charge.
Officials said Siders attempted to rob Max Moreno, a Pace University student, during a drug deal on Sept. 29, 2010.
Siders and Raymond Rizzo allegedly beat and shot Moreno when Moreno refused to give Siders his drugs and money. Rizzo has already been convicted of murder in Moreno’s death.
