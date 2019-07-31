Authorities: Pima County man sexual abused girl he was babysitting

Baudelio Rodriguez was found guilty of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual conduct with a minor. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 30, 2019 at 7:10 PM MST - Updated July 30 at 7:11 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a Pima County man sexually abused a young child he was babysitting.

According to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, a jury found Baudelio Rodriguez guilty on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation and 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The PCAO said the abuse and molestation happened in 2017 and 2018 when Rodriguez was watching a 3-year-old girl.

Rodriguez allegedly recorded some of the abuse and also had other child porn. He will be sentenced Sept. 9.

