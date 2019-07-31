Authorities: Pima County man sexual abused girl he was babysitting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a Pima County man sexually abused a young child he was babysitting.
According to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, a jury found Baudelio Rodriguez guilty on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation and 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The PCAO said the abuse and molestation happened in 2017 and 2018 when Rodriguez was watching a 3-year-old girl.
Rodriguez allegedly recorded some of the abuse and also had other child porn. He will be sentenced Sept. 9.
