Bodies found on side of road in Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Casa Grande Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies in Maricopa.
A deceased male was found in Maricopa, near Casa Grande Highway and Val Vista Boulevard. The subject has not yet been identified.
CGPD Tweeted out an update after that discovery of another body found on Pinal Ave at Ghost Ranch Road.
The female’s body was found near some trees and they also do not have her identity yet.
The two discoveries are not connected at this time, according to CGPD.
More information will be available as the investigation continues.
