Diamondbacks trade ace Greinke to Astros for minor leaguers

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded ace Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros for four minor league prospects.
According to ESPN, Arizona made the move Wednesday, July 31, the trade deadline.
In return, the Astros gave up pitchers Corbin Martin and J.B. Bukauskas along with third baseman Josh Rojas and first baseman/outfielder Seth Beer.
Greinke, one of the top pitchers in the game, is 10-4 with a 2.87 ERA this season. The 35-year-old is just three wins from joining the 200-victory club.
