FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of action today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm chances continue to rise Tuesday and Wednesday as temps fall. Expect drier and warmer conditions to return for the weekend!
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance storms with highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Few storms possible. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: 20% chance storms under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs climb in the low 100s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 101F is expected.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 101F.
MONDAY: 20% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise partly sunny with a high of 102F.
TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of storms in the afternoon with a flash flood watch in effect. A high of 101F expected.
