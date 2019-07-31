UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in crash that closed eastbound I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, July 31.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 7:35 a.m. near the Valencia Road exit. Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed to allow a medical helicopter to land.
The lanes were reopened shortly before 9 a.m.
According to DPS, the driver, a woman in her 30s, of the car was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. There were no passengers in the car.
Crash investigators will try to determine why the car left the roadway before crashing into a tree in the median.
