UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in crash that closed eastbound I-10
Car in the median along the I-10 near Valencia Road. (Source: KOLD News 13 Staff)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 31, 2019 at 8:22 AM MST - Updated July 31 at 9:11 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-10 on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, July 31.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 7:35 a.m. near the Valencia Road exit. Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed to allow a medical helicopter to land.

The lanes were reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

According to DPS, the driver, a woman in her 30s, of the car was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. There were no passengers in the car.

Crash investigators will try to determine why the car left the roadway before crashing into a tree in the median.

Car in the median along the I-10 near Alvernon (Source: KOLD News 13)
