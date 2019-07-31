Local photographer chases lightning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The main event of monsoon storms--captured in a few clicks.
"Catching these bright bolts of lighting from the clouds down to the ground is just incredible.”
With two cameras in tow and an app to point him in the right direction, local photographer Josh Adams of Shua Photography heads out. He hopes to capture something that can take hours to get but is gone in seconds.
"When you finally get that one, you’re like yes that’s a lightning bolt it’s awesome and it’s a great feeling,” said Adams.
It’s a hobby that relies solely on bad weather. “It can get very dangerous,” and Adams knows firsthand the dangers of driving into the storm.
“I got stuck on the side of the road because the rain and the wind was so bad I just had to pull over to the side and just wait it out. I’ve had one close encounter you could say where lightning hit the nearby hill so it was still you know far enough away but close enough to where as soon as it hit I got the noise I got the thunder,” said Adams.
But when the photos come out like his, Adams said sometimes the risk is worth the reward.
“Depending on how good the bolt is if it’s a really good one and I think there’s going to be more I’ll stay out for a little bit. But when it gets really close then I definitely decide to pack it in and say OK I need to get cover and get out of the way,” said Adams.
He's seeing the storm through a different lens and braving the elements all to get that one striking photo.
"Just trying to find that perfect storm and that perfect bolt,” said Adams.
Those who want to go out storm chasing as well—remember at the first sound of thunder, there is a risk of being struck by lightning.
Experts suggest staying in a hard topped car and shooting from the window or even setting up a camera and using a remote to take pictures from inside the car where it’s safe.
