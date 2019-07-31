Monsoon 2019: How to report storm damage in your neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Monsoon 2019 cranks up, the city of Tucson wants to hear from you about storm damage affecting your commute.
The Tucson Department of Transportation has a handful of crews that work year-round to fix potholes.
Nellie Aguilar lives on the west side near Speedway and I-10, an area where crews are working to fill potholes this week.
She says monsoon rains can make pothole issues even worse, and fixing them is just temporary relief.
“They’re pretty bad. I usually have to drive around them and skip them so otherwise I’ll fall into the holes, my car will fall into the holes," she said.
The city says its street maintenance budget is about $700,000 per year. This year, the city says crews are averaging about 250 potholes per day.
Last year, that average was about 300. The city points to Prop 409 and Prop 101 that brought road improvements for the lower number of potholes needing to be filled.
To report potholes and other damage:
- Call: (520) 791-3154
- Email: TDOTConcerns@tucsonaz.gov
You can also report missing street signs or branches on the road or sidewalk.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.