New mobile app for Sun Shuttle passengers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New mobile app, Tripshot launched by Sun Shuttle and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) for Sun Shuttle passengers.
Tripshot will replace the current app, TransLoc Rider, and will help improve and expand functions to users, including real-time vehicle tracking.
“Tripshot allows our passengers to plan their commute efficiently and arrive to their destination on time,” said Steve Hamelin, General Manager for Sun Shuttle, in a recent news release. “Tripshot is an intuitive tool for a seamless journey.”
It lets passengers locate the nearest Sun Shuttle vehicle, view route schedules on a stop by stop basis, plan a trip, and stay informed with real-time arrival predictions. Passengers can also get notifications for arrivals, departures and delay times sent directly to their device.
Sun Shuttle passengers with the previous app (TransLoc Rider) will need to download Tripshot and select “Sun Shuttle” under public systems. Using Tripshot, passengers will experience enhanced trip planning to make travel easier with integrated walking, biking and driving directions, real-time ETAs, closest stop locations and smart notifications from their smartphone.
The Tripshot app is available now for download on both iOS and Android and features an intuitive design and interface.
Sun Shuttle is the region’s neighborhood transit service funded by the RTA, serving Marana, Oro Valley, Catalina, Rita Ranch, Sahuarita, Green Valley, San Xavier, Ajo and Tucson Estates.
“Improving mobility for all, it’s why we exist,” said Rob Antoniak, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Tripshot. “We tenaciously work tailoring our mobility technology to meet the expectations of 21st-Century passengers. We’re thrilled that Sun Shuttle passengers have access to better mobility.”
For specific Sun Shuttle information, visit the website at suntran.com/sunshuttle, or call the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: 520-628-1565).
