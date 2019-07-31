Private prison company sued in death of 1-year-old migrant child

In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Yazmin Juárez, reacts as a photos of her daughter, Mariee, 1, who died after being released from detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is placed next to her at a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties to discuss treatment of immigrant children at the southern border on Capitol Hill in Washington. Juárez, the mother of a 1-year-old daughter who died weeks after being released from immigration detention center is suing the private prison company that operates the facility. Lawyers for Juarez filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, July 31, 2019, against the company CoreCivic. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Source: Jacquelyn Martin)