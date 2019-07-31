TPD asking for community’s help in serious injury crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic investigators are asking anyone with information on a crash that occurred on June 22, 2019 at the intersection of South Kino Parkway and 36th Street to come forward.
The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. and involved a 2004 Mercedes Benz and 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Detectives have not been able to interview either of the drivers due to their injures and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact 88-CRIME.
