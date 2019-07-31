Valencia Road project nears completion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In about two weeks, the Valencia Road project will be complete, according to the city of Tucson.
The project runs between Wilmot and Kolb roads and began in July 2018. City officials say it will be done on time.
Right now, crews are working on landscaping and other electrical projects, and drivers will encounter intermittent closures during the next two weeks.
The project cost $19 million. Pima County voters approved this project in 2006 as part of the 20-year RTA plan.
