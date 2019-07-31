WATCH: Monsoon storms lead to busy afternoon for first responders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon storms rolled across Tucson Wednesday, July 31, bringing plenty of rain and some localized flooding.
The Tucson Fire Department said it received four swift-water rescue calls by 4:30 p.m. and also dealt with eight vehicles stranded in water.
One of the calls was from the midtown area -- Glenn and Wilson -- while the rest were from the Golf Links and Kolb area.
TFD said everyone made it out safely from their vehicles.
"Be careful traveling around town this evening for any lingering water in the wash channels or low points in the roads," TFD said in a tweet.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team called an Action Day for Wednesday due to the threat of widespread storms. We call an Action Day anytime the weather is going to impact your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE. Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.
We want everyone to be careful, but if you do see Monsoon storms in your area we would love to see the photos and video. You can send it to us by going HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.