State trooper accused of threatening to kill co-worker

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities said an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another employee of the agency.
DPS officials said Edward Swan made the threat in front of his supervisor during a meeting last Friday.
According to AZ Family, Swan said “I hate that guy,” referring to his co-worker and said “I’m gonna kill that [expletive.]”
The sergeant replied, "No, you're not. I know you're upset but you can't say stuff like that."
Swan responded by saying, "I'm gonna [expletive] kill him," according to the police report.
The sergeant again said, "You can't say that and you know it."
The police report states that “Swan replied, 'If I ever see that guy in a bar, I am going to fight him. I’m gonna [expletive] him up.”
The 48-year-old Swan was taken into custody by state detectives Saturday on suspicion of making verbal death threats.
Swan, who is a Gilbert resident, has worked for DPS for eight years.
Maricopa County court documents show the threatened employee plans to seek prosecution.
Swan was released on his own recognizance and faces an Aug. 15 arraignment hearing.