Former Arizona lawmaker Don Shooter on life support

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona lawmaker Don Shooter is on life support, according to AZ Family.
Shooter, a Republican from Yuma, served in the state’s House of Representatives and Senate.
According to AZ Family, Shooter was no stranger to controversy during his time at the Capitol.
On Feb. 1, 2018, the House voted to expel Shooter amid allegations he sexually harassed lawmakers, lobbyists and others.
Shooter was the first state lawmaker to lose his job amid allegations of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement. Until his ouster, Arizona had not expelled a member of the Legislature since 1991.
In August 2018, he launched a billboard campaign while trying to get back into the Senate. A campaign sign, located just outside of Yuma, read “MAKE A LIBERALS HEAD EXPLODE! VOTE SHOOTER.”
Shooter later sued the state claiming he was denied due process.
He served a little more than a year in the House but was in the Senate from 2011 to 2017.
