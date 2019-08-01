‘Get a car-wash, it will rain,’ age-old saying proves true for Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It's just a splash of business as people patiently wait for precipitation.
"We need more rain so I'm just doing my part," said Brad Pfirrman. He did his part as he showered his car with some love and waited for Mother Nature to shower back. "I can't get enough of the rain. I like how it smells and the way it cools things down obviously."
Because, well, you know how the saying goes.
"Of course after I wash my car, it's going to come back," said Mark Anthony, who was washed his car on Wednesday. "It always does."
"People have been trying to use the age old adage if you wash your car, it's going to rain," explained Surf Thru Car Wash Area Manager, Burke Gill. "When it starts to cloud up, people come to wash their cars."
He said for his car wash in Marana, monsoon means business. He enjoys all it brings in.
“You get the really muddy trucks and they tell you the stories of how they went off-roading,” Gill said. “It’s a blast.”Though this monsoon season has felt a little ‘wishy-washy’ for us Tucsonans thus far. “It’s not if it’s going to rain - it’s when,” Gill said.
Customers like Pfirrman hope that by washing their car that when comes soon.
