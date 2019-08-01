Monsoon rain leads to rescues across Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a scary afternoon Wednesday for those caught in the midst of the monsoon storm.
James Rudisell said he nearly got trapped while driving near 22nd and Kolb. “It was really hard to get through I thought my car was going end up stalling out in it or something.”
It was a busy day for first responders as a monsoon storm rolled across Tucson, bringing plenty of rain and some localized flooding.
The TFD said it received four swift-water rescue calls and dealt with seven vehicles stranded in water.
One of the calls was from the midtown area -- Glenn and Wilson -- while the rest were from the Golf Links and Kolb area. TFD said everyone made it out safely.
Across town, an 11-year-old boy slipped and fell into the Alamo Wash.
The TFD said the boy, who grabbed onto a tree near the water’s edge, was quickly rescued thanks to help from witnesses. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Water could be seen actively moving across E Escalante, causing TDOT to put out Flood Water signs to keep people from crossing.
The flood waters were moving quickly. One man told KOLD he felt the water push him as he was helping rescue a car in the area.
"It definitely was I could barely walk in there." Cristhian Estrada jumped into action despite the rising water levels- to do what he could to help this truck out.
"There was a truck stuck here so the gentleman over there was the one who pulled him out I was just trying to kind of help them guide him out and stuff because if you get out through side of the road you’re just going to get stuck.” said Estrada.
Despite the risk of getting stuck—Estrada said people ignore the signs. And after living in the area for a while he’s seen plenty of people who take the chance.
"Usually when it rains I know somebody is going to get stuck so I try to see if I can help somebody out here." said Estrada.
Even though these rescues ended safely, seeing the storm is always a good reminder to turn around, don’t drown.
"Stay home. if its not important stay home its not that serious.” said Rudisell.
