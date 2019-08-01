Pima County man admits to killing mother

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man has admitted to killing his mother during an argument nearly two years ago.
Justin Vandegrift pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday, July 24.
Authorities said Laurie Vandegrift, 59, was found dead inside her home in the 7400 block of South Cactus Thorn Lane on Oct. 8, 2017.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Laurie Vandegrift called 911 to request law enforcement and medical services before the phone went dead. When an operator called back, Justin Vandegrift answered and said he and his mother had gotten into an argument, but everything was fine.
Deputies went to the home and found Laurie Vandegrift dead with obvious signs of trauma. Justin Vandegrift was found at a nearby convenience store hours later.
Vandegrift, who is now 30 years old, will be sentenced Monday, Sept. 23.
