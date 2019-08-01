SILVER ALERT: Police ask for help locating missing Phoenix man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, Robert Diggs, 79, may be driving a white 2006 Honda Accord 4-door with AZ license 355DET.
Diggs is described as black, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving south on North Scottsdale road at East Mayo Boulevard.
He may be disoriented and unable to find his way home.
