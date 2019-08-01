TEE’D OFF: Community members concerned as the future of Oro Valley’s golf courses remain in question

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The conversation continues over golf courses in Oro Valley and what leaders will decide to do with them.
After hundreds of people showed up to a public meeting last week, hundreds more showed up to a special Town Council meeting Wednesday.
“I think they should leave everything alone and the Mayor should pack up and move out of town," said George Hayduke, Jr., an Oro Valley resident and real estate broker said to KOLD News 13 before he snagged a seat in the crowded council chambers.
The town purchased the El Conquistador Golf Club in 2014 for $1 million. In the last five years, it has cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
The council has laid out several options:
- 36-Hole Option without reconfiguration of holes
- 27-Hole Option with reconfiguration as presented in 2017 Consultants Report
- 18-Hole Option with no specific hole configuration/design assumed
- No Golf Option with assumption that all discontinued golf holes are converted to natural open space and/or public park space compatible with a resort type use
After hours of public comment Wednesday, the support in the room to keep the courses open, as is, was the common end to the conversation.
While many think Mayor Joe Winfield has made up his mind, the mayor told KOLD News 13 that is not the case.
“I have tried to keep an open mind in listening and continuing to learn about the nuances of the different options," said Winfied.
Nearly all residents who addressed council members shared the same concern over their property values.
“The master association got an appraisal that says the houses will devalue between $30,000 to $75,000 per house," said Hayduke. “The devaluation of the whole area is the scary part of it. The estimates is the taxes, the property values could go down by two-, three-hundred million dollars.”
That possibility of a closure if hitting home sales now, Hayduke said.
“You have to fill out the seller property disclosure statement. If I list your house for $400,00 today and I got a buyer, he’s going to say 'Why would I pay $400,000 if you’re going to lose the golf course? I’ll give you $300,000 or I’ll wait until a foreclosure happens," said Hayduke.
But, the Mayor Winfield said losing the green wouldn’t have that big of an impact.
“Many people buy a lot that is adjacent to open space or has a view of the mountains, they pay a premium," said Winfield. "I think we’re certainly mindful of the property values, but the open space views all help contribute to property values.”
Several council members requested updated financial projections and budget analysis on the impact of the courses, as well as the other options, before making a decision.
The mayor said the suggested deadline to make a decision is during the council meeting on September 4, but that is not set in stone.
Is there a fairway to move forward? After Wednesday’s round, there was no winner.
“Scottsdale is to Phoenix as Oro Valley is to Tucson. Case closed," said Hayduke. "Everybody in the winter time goes to Tucson, no they come right here.”
The next Oro Valley Town Council meeting is schedule for Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
