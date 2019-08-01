WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at downtown Cincinnati rally

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - President Donald Trump has arrived in Cincinnati ahead of his Thursday rally at U.S. Bank Arena.
Trump flew into CVG at about 5:30 p.m. Police had warned residents to prepare for traffic delays as the president makes his way to downtown Cincinnati.
A long line of rally-goers poured into the arena after the Broad Street doors opened at 4 p.m. Trump’s son Donald Trump, Jr. delivered remarks inside in the minutes prior to the president’s arrival in Cincinnati.
The president is expected to speak around 7 p.m. You can watch live below:
Tickets were available online, and were given out on a first come/first serve basis. Campaign officials told FOX19 that more tickets may have been issued than available space inside U.S. Bank Arena.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the Tri-State shortly before 3 p.m.
He spent the day checking out area landmarks, and even stopped by a Skyline to chat with residents:
The last time Trump was in the area -- for an October rally at the Warren County Fairgrounds -- a new bridge across the Ohio River was one of his many talking points. He also told FOX19 NOW in a March 2017 interview: “I’ve already heard about the bridge, I love the area. We’re going to get it fixed.”
The decades-old bridge across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Cincinnati has been declared “functionally obsolete.” It’s topped transportation priority lists for years, but little has been done to move the project forward.
Hamilton County Democrats also held events Thursday in Cincinnati in response to the president’s arrival.
“We are tired of hearing the same old promises and not seeing any change. Donald Trump and Steve Chabot will say one thing and go back on it a moment later,” said Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairwoman Gwen McFarlin. “President Trump’s values are not the values of southwest Ohio."
