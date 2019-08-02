Altercation leads to man’s arrest at Elizabeth Warren town hall event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was dragged by security guards following an altercation involving a Trump campaign group at an Elizabeth Warren town hall event in Tempe, AZ on Thursday afternoon.
According to KOLD 13′s Melissa Egan, onlookers witnessed a Trump campaign group dressed in red making comments during the town hall.
Shortly after, an incident occurred involving the red group, but security split it up.
Security promptly forced the red campaign group to exit the building.
Soon after, a man was dragged out of the building by security and later arrested. He could be heard saying “I didn’t assault you” to the red group.
The Trump campaign group claims a Warren campaign group surrounded and tried to block them.
KOLD 13 has reached out to the Warren campaign for comment.
