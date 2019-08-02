Armed Tucson man arrested for human smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents near Huachuca City arrested a U.S. citizen from Tucson attempting to smuggle three Mexican nationals and a Guatemalan national into the United States on Tuesday.
During a vehicle stop on a silver Nissan Sentra, agents discovered the 25-year-old male driver was transporting four foreign nationals, each illegally present in the United States. The driver, previously convicted in Pima County for disorderly conduct, was in possession of a Taurus .357 Magnum handgun, which agents discovered on the vehicle’s front passenger seat.
All five people were transported to the Willcox Border Patrol Station. The foreign nationals will be processed for immigration violations, and the driver will face smuggling charges. The handgun, six rounds of ammunition, and the vehicle were seized.
All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
