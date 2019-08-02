Electric buses coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is involved in two programs that will bring electric buses to Tucson.
In the first program, the city will lease an electric bus for a year beginning in January. The city says the bus will run an express route in the morning and then charge in the afternoon. After charging the batteries, the bus will go back out and run an evening express route. The city wants to test the bus out see how things will go.
The other program is a $2.6 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. The money will be used to purchase electric buses and infrastructure.
Tucson Ward 3 Councilman Paul Durham has been working to bring the buses to Tucson. He says the money will allow the city to buy three to four buses.
The buses will be 40 feet long and replace the aging biodiesel buses in the Sun Tran fleet. The plan is to order the buses in the fall and they will arrive in about a year.
The city is also working with Tucson Electric Power to build a charging station for the bus.
The city will be purchasing the buses from Gillig. They’re one of the largest bus manufactures in the U.S. They have been working on developing electric buses for the past four years.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.