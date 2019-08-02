FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

By Stephanie Waldref | August 2, 2019 at 3:52 AM MST - Updated August 2 at 3:54 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Small chances of storms stick around through the weekend as temps climb even higher. About 3-5 degrees above average through the weekend! Better storm chances come next week.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs climb to 101F.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 102F is expected.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 103F.

MONDAY: 20% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise partly sunny with a high of 102F.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. A high of 102F expected.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of storms with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance storms under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

