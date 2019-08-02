FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Small chances of storms stick around through the weekend as temps climb even higher. About 3-5 degrees above average through the weekend! Better storm chances come next week.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs climb to 101F.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 102F is expected.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 103F.
MONDAY: 20% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise partly sunny with a high of 102F.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. A high of 102F expected.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of storms with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: 40% chance storms under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.
