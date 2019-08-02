TPD looking for suspect accused of attempting to scam seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of attempting to scam seniors.
Authorities say the man has approached elderly victims in parking lots either advising they struck his vehicle or offering to do repairs to their vehicle.
This has occurred in the areas of E. Grant Rd., the intersection of N. Alvernon Way and E. Speedway Blvd., and N. Country Club Rd.
The male convinces the victim to transport him to their bank to obtain payment according to police and once he has the money he is picked up in a white passenger car.
The man can be described as having dark-skin, appears to be between the ages of 45 to 60 years old, is 5′8″, 230 lbs with gray hair (balding on top), gray beard and wears eyeglasses.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect and his whereabouts can leave a message at 520-837-2768 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can provide information by contacting 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.