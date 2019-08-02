Tucson man told dispatcher “I’m too old to fight” before officers found him dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “I’m too old to fight.”
That’s what a Tucson man told a 911 dispatcher on the afternoon of April 22, 2019.
When officers arrived to the man’s home an hour and a half later, he was dead.
The Tucson Police Department said the original call for help was made at 4:29 p.m. The caller, who identified himself as Andrew Gallardo, stated he was arguing with a man in his front yard who was refusing to leave, according to the Public Information Office.
KOLD News 13 obtained the 911 call through a public records request.
Dispatch: “Tucson Police Department, Martinez."
Gallardo: "Yes, I have an unwanted person here at my, my house.”
TPD said 55-year-old Gallardo reported the unwanted person at his home in the 100 block of South Grande Avenue, south of Congress Street.
Gallardo: “They’re no relation. He’s an unwanted person and he’s violating my house.”
During the call, Gallardo said he didn’t know who the man was as the dispatcher continued to gather information. The three minute and twenty second call included:
Dispatcher: “Is he argumentative?"
Gallardo: "Yes, he’s combative.”
Dispatcher: “Does he appear to be drunk or high?"
Gallardo: "I have no idea what he’s on, but I don’t want him here.”
Gallardo told the dispatcher the man, in his yard, was threatening him.
Gallardo: “Yes, he’s in my yard. He tried to assault me again... he threatened me..."
Dispatcher: "What did he threaten to do?"
Gallardo: "He threatened to knock me out.”
The dispatcher told the 55-year-old officers would be sent to the home and to go inside and lock the door.
The call ended with Gallardo thanking the dispatcher for help.
Tucson Fire Department crews also responded to the scene, but Gallardo was pronounced dead at the scene.
TPD Homicide detectives arrived and took over the investigation. According to TPD, the detectives learned from family members and witnesses that Gallardo was involved in a fight with an unknown male in the front yard of the home.
When KOLD News 13 asked about the more than 90 minute response time, TPD said the caller didn’t indicate a danger and a disorderly conduct call is a low priority call, so it got pushed down on the call log list.
The suspect was described as Hispanic, in his 30s or 40s with short dark hair and tattoos on his arms and neck.
KOLD News 13 reached out to the TPD for an update in the homicide investigation Wednesday. We did not immediately hear back.
