Crossing guard celebrates 10 years of protecting Tucson children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the push of a button, crossing guard Cynthia Clare helps students from Oyama Elementary cross the street.
There really is no one better suited for the job. Clare has been on the corner of 36th Street and La Cholla Boulevard for 10 years.
“After two years of being retired, it was boring,” Clare said. “It is not too far from where I live and I get to earn a little extra money and go on vacation ever year. It is great to talk to people, help get their day going.”
She said meeting and greeting a new batch of kindergartners and first graders every year is one of the highlights of the job.
“When they are that small, they are so cute,” she said. “I wish they didn’t have to grow up.”
It is not all waves and smiles. Clare has never had an accident on her corner, but she always keeps one eye on the road.
“The biggest challenge is the traffic,” she said. “It is really something sometimes.”
Despite the challenges, her love of children and community brings her back to the same corner every August.
“I just do what I have to do to keep everyone safe,” she said.
