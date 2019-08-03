Human remains found at Phoenix golf course

August 3, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are investigating the discovery of human remains on the Arizona Grand Golf Course.

According to information from the Phoenix Police Department, someone reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, that partial human remains were found at the edge of a pond on the golf course near Arizona Grand Resort, 8000 Arizona Grand Parkway.

Further investigation led to the discovery by the police dive team of a body in the deeper portion of the pond.

Police do not know how long the body was under water.

