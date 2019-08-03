Tucson man facing smuggling charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing smuggling charges after border agents arrested him and four foreign nationals near Huachuca City in Cochise County.
According to information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the 25-year-old man was driving with the four men during a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 30.
The driver had a handgun (Taurus .357 Magnum) on the front passenger seat. The revolver and six rounds of ammunition were seized, along with the vehicle.
The four passengers, three from Mexico and one from Guatemala, will be processed for immigration violations.
